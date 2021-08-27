BDL outlines business plans to Parliamentary panel on defence

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Bharat Dynamics Ltd today outlined its ongoing and future defence projects to the visiting Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.
The Committee chaired by Jual Oram visited BDL, Hyderabad, today to get an insight into the ‘Modernization of Defence Public Sector Undertakings’.
BDL CMD, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), apprised the committee about the current product range, manufacturing facilities and modernisation initiatives being undertaken by BDL.
The Committee was informed about BDL’s work in the field of artificial intelligence, industry 4.0 and robotics to manufacture and supply advanced weapons to the Indian Armed Forces.
The Committee was also apprised of BDL’s contribution in accomplishing the Government’s 'Atmanirbharta' mission and its indigenisation efforts on products currently being manufactured in collaboration with foreign countries.
Later, the Committee visited the in-house R&D and manufacturing facilities of the Akash and Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Divisions.
Mishra stated that BDL is committed to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the Defence sector by modernising its facilities and training its manpower. Further, the company is encouraging start-ups and MSMEs and entering into agreement with several foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers for transfer of technology, towards the ‘Make in India’ programme. To rapidly absorb, sustain and develop emerging technologies, the company has strengthened its in-house R&D and increased its investment in R&D facilities.
BDL has been upgrading its manufacturing technologies and processes with industry 4.0, robotics operated workshops, the latest Surface Mounted Devices assembly lines and maintained quality standards by adopting the best QA practices such as AS 9100 and zero defect.
BDL is setting up new manufacturing facilities at its premises, including the ‘Seeker Facility Centre’, ‘Warhead Production Facility’ and ‘High Temperature Carbon Composite Manufacturing Facility’. In addition, the Konkurs Missile Test Equipment and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment have been developed in-house, which is an indigenous substitute to the imported equipment.
