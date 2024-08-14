Eco-friendly home, kitchen & personal care brand start-up Beco has raised $10 million as part of its pre-Series B round led by Tanglin Venture Partners, with participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund. The company also saw participation from Manish Choksi, promoter of Asian paints, existing investor Rukam Capital and Synergy Capital.

The fund infusion would be put towards innovation and expanding production capacity; developing a strong offline sales infrastructure in key geographies, and lastly, towards brand building and enhancing brand awareness.

Founded in 2019 by Ruia, Akshay Varma and Anuj Ruia, Beco produces plant-based and naturally sourced home and personal care products, including laundry liquids, floor cleaners, dishwashing liquids and gels, tissue papers, toilet rolls, napkins, kitchen towels and compostable garbage bags.

3x growth

The Mumbai-based company claimed that it has grown by 3x growth in the last year, driven by repeat purchases across all channels.

“This round of funding from our existing and new investors comes at a time where we are raring to enter our next phase of growth and enhance our capabilities to meet the demand. The investors’ faith in Beco boosts our confidence that we are headed in the right direction and we are excited to unleash the real potential that sustainability and harmful chemical-free products holds for the future,” said Aditya Ruia, Co-founder, Beco.

Beco had raised $3 million in a 2022 Series A round led by Rukam Capital. The company currently has a post-money valuation of $11.1 million, according to Tracxn.