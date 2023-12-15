Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received an order worth ₹4,522 crore from Indian Army for the supply of fuses for various calibres.

The project will have the participation of Indian Electronics and associated Industries, including MSMEs which are sub-vendors of BEL. The equipment manufactured by BEL are part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme.

The contract has been signed on December 15, 2023, by Maj Gen Gurpreet Singh Choudhry, SM, VSM [JS (Army and TA)/DMA] and Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, CMD, BEL, in the presence of Vice Admiral Atul Anand, AVSM, VSM, Additional Secretary (DMA). Indigenisation of critical technologies was the key requirement of the tender.

Also read: Fed fuels longest weekly winning streak in Indian shares in six years

The company has also received additional orders worth ₹356 crores since the last disclosure on December 06, 2023 and the said orders pertain to other products like EW (Electronic Warfare) Testers, Medical Systems (Exports), Consumables and Batteries for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Night Vision Devices Spares and Services.

With the above, BEL has cumulatively received orders worth ₹2,3176 crores (excl. taxes) in the current financial year 2023-24.