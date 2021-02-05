BEL signs MoU with L&T, Grene Robotics

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) have signed an MoU to continue to co-operate in addressing the needs of the evolving domestic and export markets for defence products and systems at the AeroIndia 2021.
The MoU seeks to leverage capabilities of both the firms through strategic alignment, enhancing indigenisation of content and collaboration using high-end and advanced technologies to meet domestic needs and enhance export prospects.
Anandi Ramalingam, Director -Marketing, BEL, and Arun Ramchandani, Executive Vice-President -Defence & Aerospace, L&T, signed the MoU documents.
The company entered into pact with Grene Robotics Pvt Ltd for co-operation in the development of Autonomous Manpads Data Link System (AMDLS) and also to leverage the policy initiatives of the government, such as Make in India.
The MoU was signed by Rajasekharan MV, Director-R&D, BEL, and Wg Cdr MVN Sai, Director – Defence, Grene Robotics.
