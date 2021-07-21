Bella Vita Organic raises $10 million from Ananta Capital

D2C personal care brand Bella Vita Organic has raised $10-million funding from Ananta Capital, a private equity firm. The company will use the funding to scale up its brand and product offerings.

Bella Vita Organic manufactures and sells natural skincare, haircare, and wellness products focussing on personal care. Bella Vita Organic claims to be profitable since its inception and plans to accelerate its growth with this new fundraise.

Speaking about the investment, Aakash Anand, Founder of Bella Vita Organic, said, “Bella Vita Organic has its genesis in making the best products for our consumers for all their beauty and personal care needs. This investment will further help us scale our brand & product offerings and continue to be a source of delight for our customers.”

Started in 2018 by Aakash Anand, Bella Vita Organic claims to have over 55 products including a range of fragrances and essential oils. The idea of starting a direct-to-consumer brand came to Anand when he saw his mother-sister duo (Anju Anand and Aashima Anand) get tremendous customer love for their salon chain which used home-made natural and ayurvedic skin and beauty products.

Sanjeev Taparia and Ashutosh Taparia, part of the Taparia family and sponsors of Ananta Capital, said “With this investment, we intend to work with Aakash (Anand) in building an enterprise that all of us can be proud of. We don’t operate as conventional private equity funds but more as operating partners.”

“We have a singular focus on investing in passionate founders who are trying to build large enterprises with a sharp focus on unit economics. Aakash and Bella Vita Organic tick all the boxes for us,” Lovkesh Kapoor, Managing Partner of Ananta Capital, said.

Bella Vita Organic claims to be on the track to cross ₹100 crore in annualised revenue run rate within three years of existence in the business. Apart from its App and website, the brand also has a presence on Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Purplle and numerous marketplaces.