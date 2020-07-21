BEML bags ₹557-cr Defence Ministry order to supply mine plough for T-90 tanks

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
BEML Limited, a Bengaluru-based defence PSU, has bagged order from Ministry of Defence for supply of 1,512 track width mine plough (TWMP) for T-90 S/SK Tanks at an approximate cost of ₹557 crore.
Mine plough built under the ‘Make in India’ policy the contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in the make portion of the contract.
The system will be manufactured at BEML facilities with the help of Pearson Engineering, UK. Of 1,512 mine ploughs, BEML will supply 100 within 12 months, 250 in subsequent years and order will be completed within seven years.
These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 Tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to tanks while negotiating mine fields. Mobility of the tank fleet will enhance manifolds, which in turn would extend the reach of armoured formation deep into enemy territory without becoming mine causality.
This De-mine equipment is time-tested for different soil conditions in Indian desert and customised for Indian operations.
“We are proud to be associated with MoD to enhance the combat capability of the Indian Army. This is another example of BEML’s capability to meet the specific requirements of our armed forces. BEML signifies the true spirit of ‘Make in India’ and enabler for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” said Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD, BEML Limited.
