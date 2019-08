BEML Ltd, a public sector undertaking, has reduced its losses to Rs 98.21 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of financial year 2019-20, as against a loss of Rs 162.56 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s total income was higher by 28.64 per cent at Rs 589.06 crore, as against Rs 457.91 crore recorded last year. EPS for the quarter stood at a negative Rs 23.58 as against (Rs 39.04) posted last year.