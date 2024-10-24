Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), a public sector undertaking that manufactures heavy equipment, announced the appointment of Rajeev Kumar Gupta as Director of Rail and Metro, and Sanjay Som as Director of Mining and Construction.

Commenting on the appointments, Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Ltd, said, “We are delighted to welcome Gupta and Som to the Board. Their leadership will be instrumental in guiding BEML towards achieving its vision and the goals of the future.”

Prior to BEML, Gupta held leadership roles at SAIL and BHEL and played a key role in securing the Vande Bharat order and advancing high-speed train development. He also contributed to BHEL’s export growth strategies by expanding its presence in Africa, Europe, and South Asia.

Som has played a key role in the development of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach for Indian Railways. He previously led BEML’s Bangalore Complex and has also worked with major public companies such as Simplex Engineering and Grasim Industries.