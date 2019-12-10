BEML showcases hydraulic excavator at construction equipment trade fair, EXCON

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
Defence PSU BEML Ltd launched and showcased its new ‘Hydraulic Excavator’ model BE210LC at the construction equipment trade fair, EXCON 2019, in Bengaluru.
M.V. Rajasekhar, Director, Mining & Construction, BEML, said: “The BE210LC is a high performance excavator designed and developed by BEML. The hydraulic excavator is designed for maximum utilisation, has best-in-class fuel efficiency and an ergonomically designed cabin, which adds to its work performance.”
“The Hydraulic Excavator operates with a mass of 21,000 kg, has a bucket capacity of about 1.0 cu.m, and is best suited for construction and infrastructure excavation activities. It has a standard mode for normal working conditions and an ‘H’ mode for heavy duty applications,” he added.
BEML is also showcasing other construction equipment, including the motor grader models, BG605-I & BG405A; bulldozers BD65-1 & BD85-1; and the wheel loader model BL30-1.
BEML has indigenously designed and developed over 40 products and exported to 65 countries.
