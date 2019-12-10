BEML showcases hydraulic excavator at construction equipment trade fair, EXCON

Defence PSU BEML Ltd launched and showcased its new ‘Hydraulic Excavator’ model BE210LC at the construction equipment trade fair, EXCON 2019, in Bengaluru.

M.V. Rajasekhar, Director, Mining & Construction, BEML, said: “The BE210LC is a high performance excavator designed and developed by BEML. The hydraulic excavator is designed for maximum utilisation, has best-in-class fuel efficiency and an ergonomically designed cabin, which adds to its work performance.”

“The Hydraulic Excavator operates with a mass of 21,000 kg, has a bucket capacity of about 1.0 cu.m, and is best suited for construction and infrastructure excavation activities. It has a standard mode for normal working conditions and an ‘H’ mode for heavy duty applications,” he added.

BEML is also showcasing other construction equipment, including the motor grader models, BG605-I & BG405A; bulldozers BD65-1 & BD85-1; and the wheel loader model BL30-1.

BEML has indigenously designed and developed over 40 products and exported to 65 countries.