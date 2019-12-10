Companies

BEML showcases hydraulic excavator at construction equipment trade fair, EXCON

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

Defence PSU BEML Ltd launched and showcased its new ‘Hydraulic Excavator’ model BE210LC at the construction equipment trade fair, EXCON 2019, in Bengaluru.

M.V. Rajasekhar, Director, Mining & Construction, BEML, said: “The BE210LC is a high performance excavator designed and developed by BEML. The hydraulic excavator is designed for maximum utilisation, has best-in-class fuel efficiency and an ergonomically designed cabin, which adds to its work performance.”

“The Hydraulic Excavator operates with a mass of 21,000 kg, has a bucket capacity of about 1.0 cu.m, and is best suited for construction and infrastructure excavation activities. It has a standard mode for normal working conditions and an ‘H’ mode for heavy duty applications,” he added.

BEML is also showcasing other construction equipment, including the motor grader models, BG605-I & BG405A; bulldozers BD65-1 & BD85-1; and the wheel loader model BL30-1.

BEML has indigenously designed and developed over 40 products and exported to 65 countries.

Published on December 10, 2019
new product
BEML Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Public Sector Enterprises under Petroleum Ministry command lions share of dividend income to exchequer: CAG