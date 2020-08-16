BEML ties up with IIT Kanpur, NASSCOM

BEML, a Bengaluru-based defence public sector, has teamed up with IIT Kanpur to set up a Centre of Excellence in the field of UAV and Nasscom for AI and IoT-related areas.

The company signed an MoU in the virtual presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, PVSM, Secretary-Defence Production and other senior officials were present. Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD BEML, exchanged the signed copies with Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO Nasscom and Professor AR Harish, Dean, IIT Kanpur after signing the MoUs.

Aiming for self-reliance

BEML will collaborate with IIT Kanpur for joint indigenous development of Pilotless Target Aircraft (PTA) and tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). Both the organisations will synergise respective capabilities and undertake feasibility study, design and development, testing and validations of UAV and PTA. The jointly-developed products would substitute the currently imported UAVs and PTAs and aims to achieve self-reliance at a reduced cost.

This will also help foster innovation and technology development in defence and aerospace by engaging various industries including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D institutes and academia.

The new development will enable BEML to achieve a quantum jump in defence and aerospace business and provide a big thrust in ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the defence sector. The potential customers will constitute armed forces, paramilitary and civilians.

For the past few years, AI has been driving business in multiple ways such as increased customer engagement, optimizing training costs, providing personalised customer support, deriving reams of data on customer behaviour to streamline business process optimisation and provide round-the-clock customer support services. In addition, AI and IoT will bring about sea change to company’s manufacturing processes.

The MoU between BEML and Nasscom will enable BEML to achieve its vision to remain abreast with cutting edge technology and to be a market leader.