Benelli launches its Ultimate Urban Cruiser 502c

Benelli has launched Benelli Ultimate Urban Cruiser 502c priced at Rs ₹4.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The Italian power cruiser has a distinct styling, roar and a commanding road presence. The cruiser’s design includes aggressive styling with double-barrel stainless steel exhaust pipes.

The deliveries of the Cruiser are scheduled to start from August 2021 across all the exclusive Benelli showrooms in India.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “The 502c is a classic Italian power cruiser combining distinct design, aggressive styling, laid-back ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of 502c, we are venturing into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers.”

We look forward to add more customers to the Benelli family in the country.”

The Benelli 502c Cruiser is powered by a refined 500cc, four-stroke, twin cylinder engine.