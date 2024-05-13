Among functional skills, Development (35 per cent) held the highest share of tech hiring demand while Bangalore and Chennai showed the highest tech-focused intent-to-hire in FY24, according to the Annual Digital Skills Report FY24 by Quess Corp.

The report states that 66 percent of the aggregate demand emerged from the top 5 skill suites, namely Development, ERP, Testing, Design & Engineering, and Networking. In addition to these skill suites, there was an increase in talent demand for skills related to cloud (16 percent), cybersecurity (215 per cent), and analytics (256 per cent) between H1 FY24 and H2 FY24.

The report claims that India’s tech landscape is experiencing a boom, with the South Region emerging as the leader. 68 per cent of hiring requests flow through this region, followed by the West (16 per cent), North (8 per cent), and East (2 per cent).

“Looking ahead, we anticipate a rise in IT hiring fueled by the expansion of Global Capability Centers and the stabilisation of the global economy. Key technological advancements like big data and AI will likely drive this growth. While challenges remain, India’s IT industry is well-positioned to navigate these shifts and emerge stronger than ever, thanks to the combined strengths of its people, innovation, and strategic vision,” said Kapil Joshi, Deputy CEO of Quess IT Staffing.

The report also claimed that the year 2024 saw an increase in tech talent demand across industries like finance (BFSI 19 per cent), automotive (15 per cent), consulting (9 per cent), and product development (6 per cent).

(With inputs from BL intern Nivasini Azagappan)