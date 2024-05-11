Beurer India Pvt. Ltd, manufacturer of electric healthtech devices, has announced the launch of a blood glucose monitor device retailing for ₹1,200, which will be available in the market by September 2024. The company also announced their expansion plans and said their target revenue for the year is ₹100 crore, with the current turnover standing at ₹50 crore.

According to Beurer, its broader market strategy includes strengthening and expanding its distribution network, and increasing market penetration through both online and offline channels. The company also introduced cricketer Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador.

Salil V.S., Managing Director and CEO of Beurer India said, “Mr. Ganguly’s association with Beurer is more than symbolic. It is central to our strategy of deepening our connection with Indian consumers. His widespread respect, trust and appeal as a sportsperson and a leader makes him the perfect ambassador to enhance the visibility of our innovative health solutions,” said Salil.

Beaurer India, a subsidiary of Germany-based Beurer GmbH, offers a range of products including medical devices such as blood pressure monitors and nebulizers, therapy equipment including infrared lights for pain management, and wellness products including smart scales and flexible heating, among others.

The blood glucose monitor device would be manufactured and assembled in India - 70 per cent of the parts would be imported from Germany, Japan and South Korea. Currently, only the blood pressure monitors, thermometers and nebulisers are manufactured in the Mumbai and Delhi facilities of the company.

“India is a key market in Beurer’s global strategy. We are committed to investing in the country not just through our products, but also by contributing to health education and awareness,” said Stanley Joseph, Director of Beurer India.

