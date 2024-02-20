Beverage startup Salud is set to launch its new range of ready-to-drink (RTD) products, Salud Viking. The RTD delight is a blend of pure honey and all-natural ingredients, offering consumers a unique carbonated wine-in-a-pint format that introduces them to the ancient world of mead, the company said in a release.

The beverage is packaged in a 375ml bottle with 15 per cent alcohol content and is available in Kerala and Goa markets.

The global RTD market was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2030. The Indian market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2027. (Source: Market Research Future and Mordor Intelligence).

Ajay Shetty, CEO and Founder of Salud, said, “Tourism plays a significant role in Kerala’s economy, and tourists have their own drinking habits. It has created pockets of increased alcohol consumption in the Kerala market. Our team has been working behind the scenes all year to develop a unique range of products to add to its catalogue of traditional and sparkling meads and honey. Salud Viking is our thoughtful response to the growing trend of celebrating everyday moments. Crafted as a unique celebration in a bottle, it embodies the changing preferences of our consumers.”

Salud is a global urban lifestyle brand that offers products in the spirit-based ready-to-drink (RTD) category. Salud offers a fashionable lifestyle as well.