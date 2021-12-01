Bewakoof launches fashion collection inspired by streets of India

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Bewakoof has launched streetwear as a new category with Gully-inspired designs. The brand has announced the launch of its first-ever streetwear collection — Seedhe Gully Se.
Inspired by the streets of India, Bewakoof’s streetwear collection is an ode to multiple Indias that reside in the gullies of our metros and small towns. The company has also launched an edgy brand video showcasing their collection across all digital platforms. The video is already garnering a lot of love (Over 2 lakh views on YouTube alone) and customers are lining up virtually to get their hands on the latest collection. The video, while in the hip hop and rapper zone, reintroduces ekdum desi Pungi music back to mainstream with great aplomb.
Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof, says “The story is that there is no story, the rule is that there is no rule. Bewakoof follows the no norm funda with this new category. Based on the underground movement and moving from being flashy to wearing your own attitude, streetwear enables the youth to move out of labels and get into their own skin.”
Bewakoof Streetwear has a size inclusive, gender neutral range of hyper prints, color blocks, bottomwear and more. The collection with over 100 SKUs is aimed at fashion lovers who want to express themselves as they do through their social media by posting writing imagery, art or any other creative form which helps them share their voice with the people. The theme of the collection ‘Modern Noise’ is inspired by people who wear their attitude through clothing.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...