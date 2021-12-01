Bewakoof launches fashion collection inspired by streets of India

Bewakoof has launched streetwear as a new category with Gully-inspired designs. The brand has announced the launch of its first-ever streetwear collection — Seedhe Gully Se.

Inspired by the streets of India, Bewakoof’s streetwear collection is an ode to multiple Indias that reside in the gullies of our metros and small towns. The company has also launched an edgy brand video showcasing their collection across all digital platforms. The video is already garnering a lot of love (Over 2 lakh views on YouTube alone) and customers are lining up virtually to get their hands on the latest collection. The video, while in the hip hop and rapper zone, reintroduces ekdum desi Pungi music back to mainstream with great aplomb.

Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof, says “The story is that there is no story, the rule is that there is no rule. Bewakoof follows the no norm funda with this new category. Based on the underground movement and moving from being flashy to wearing your own attitude, streetwear enables the youth to move out of labels and get into their own skin.”

Bewakoof Streetwear has a size inclusive, gender neutral range of hyper prints, color blocks, bottomwear and more. The collection with over 100 SKUs is aimed at fashion lovers who want to express themselves as they do through their social media by posting writing imagery, art or any other creative form which helps them share their voice with the people. The theme of the collection ‘Modern Noise’ is inspired by people who wear their attitude through clothing.