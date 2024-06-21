Beyond Snack, a leading Kerala banana chips brand, has announced the inauguration of its new factory at India Food Park in Tumkur in Karnataka.

The state-of-the-art facility spans 60,000 sq ft over 2 acres and incorporates cutting-edge technology to ensure precision slicing and utmost control of the cooking process. With a daily production capacity of 6.6 tonnes, the factory will triple Beyond Snack’s current capacity, significantly enhancing the company’s growth plans for the coming year, a press release said.

Constructed in a record time of 4.5 months under the leadership of co-founder Jyoti Rajguru, this swift execution underscores Beyond Snack’s commitment to efficiency and innovation.

Besides an R&D centre, the new plant accommodates four additional production lines, ensuring scalability to meet future demands.

Manas Madhu, Co-Founder of Beyond Snack said that currently operating with an 80 per cent women workforce, the facility aims to become a 100 per cent women-run operation by 2026, a first of its kind in the industry.

