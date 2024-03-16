The country’s first Bharat Ratnam Mega Common Facility Centre for the gem and jewellery industry in Mumbai is expected to train and add 1,600 youngsters each year through its training and skill centre.

The one-of-its kind public-private partnership which the Centre inaugurated in Mumbai, aims to provide support for designing and manufacturing of gem and jewellery products. It will enhance the existing quality, productivity, skill of manpower, domestic R&D, technological advancement and cost competitiveness.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles said, the facility centre which will herald a new era of Make in India and Design in India, was completed in 14 months, setting a new benchmark for the future of India.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India said, the common facility will be a game changer for the industry and it will propel the industry to achieve the targeted goal of $75 billion in exports and realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Rajesh Kumar Mishra IRS, Zonal Development Commissioner, SEEPZ-SEZ, said the availability of world-class machines that are not available elsewhere in India will strengthen MSMEs to enhance their export capacity and will have a lasting legacy for the industry.

The Mega CFC, boasting a world-class infrastructure, was conceptualised in September 2021 to promote the inherent skills of the gems and jewellery manufacturing industry and transform the export sector.

It is spread over 1.15 lakh square feet built-up area, encompasses basement, ground and six floors, providing ample space for various operations and activities. It also includes a 12,000 sq ft exhibition area and a multi-purpose hall for workshops and events. The skilling programme is designed to create opportunities for individuals from marginalised communities and those with disabilities. Each batch of the programme targets enrolment of 200 students, with 50 dedicated slots reserved exclusively for individuals with special needs.

Bharat Ratnam – Mega CFC offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge technical services including CAD and CAD rendering, 3D printing in metal, ceramic, resin and wax, as well as casting in gold, platinum and silver.

