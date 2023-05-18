Fintech major BharatPe has appointed former ICICI Bank employee Sandeep Indurkar as its Chief Business Officer- Banking and Alliances.

Indurkar has spent over 18 years with ICICI Bank, where he lead the digital transformation agenda. Sandeep will be reporting to Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO, BharatPe and will lead all banking-related partnerships at BharatPe.

He will also lead the P&L for BharatSwipe, the company’s POS business as well as the roll out of BharatPe Speaker across markets. Additionally, he will be leading the partnership with Unity Bank as well as the NBFC partners of BharatPe.

Payments products

Commenting on the appointment, Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO, BharatPe said, “While we continue to scale our lending business and address the credit gap for merchants, it becomes important for us to focus a lot more on building future-ready payment products, to be ahead of the game. I believe that Sandeep’s in-depth understanding of banking services as well as new-age banking products like digital banking and digital payments will be instrumental in our next phase of growth as we build cutting edge payment products for offline as well as online merchants and consumers.”

Adding to this, Sandeep Indurkar, Chief Business Officer- Banking and Alliances, BharatPe, said, “BharatPe has also done stupendous work in addressing the credit gap for offline retailers and kirana store owners across the country. I am excited to join this young company and be a part of its next phase. I look forward to strengthening the market for BharatSwipe and Speaker. Also, I look forward to fostering the right partnerships with relevant players in the financial services ecosystem, with the objective of making larger impact across merchant businesses. Additionally, I am excited to work with the Product and Technology team at BharatPe to build next-gen payments and fintech products for merchants and consumers.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit