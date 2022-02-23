BharatPe’s ex head of controls and co-founder Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain dubs her ouster a ‘witch hunt’

Days after BharatPe terminated Madhuri Jain, former head of controls and wife of co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover, Jain has said in a twitter thread that she was treated like an “object” in the whole episode and called it a “witch hunt.”

“Congrats Suhail Sameer (BharatPe CEO), Bhavik Koladiya (co-founder), and Shashvat Nakrani (co-founder). Now you may indulge in your ‘drunken orgies’ without having to wait for me (righteous lady) to leave office. Slow clap. And treat women like objects like I’ve been treated in the whole episode with the male chauvinistic (BharatPe) board supporting you,” Jain wrote in a tweet earlier today.

Jain noted that they have no appreciation of what Ashneer Grover built painstakingly and singlehandedly, and that they had snatched it from him. Further, she termed her termination a “witch hunt” and questioned the validity of the governance review board.

“These are the people Suhail Sameer sitting on Governance Review and passing judgement on me! Great work by Sequoia and Harshjit Sethi and Chairman Rajnish Kumar for a perfectly executed witch hunt with your accomplices,” she added.

Further, referring to Rajnish Kumar, BharatPe’s chairman, Jain said “your agents Shardul Amarchant Mangaldas & Co and Alvarez and Marsal forgot to dig out this related party transaction. At least you could have let me prepare my kid for an exam rather than call for a sham conversation with these agents. 10/10 for confidentiality! Kudos.”

On February 22, 2022, a source confirmed to BusinessLine that Jain was sacked from BharatPe on account of financial irregularities discovered by the company. As per the employee contract, the termination of an employee also results in them losing the equity in the company.

Jain was recently named in the preliminary report by international consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) as directly connected to the financial discrepancies at BharatPe. However, BharatPe had earlier denied receiving any interim or final report of the independent review done by Alvarez and Marsal (A&M).