Bharti Airtel reports ₹23,045-crore net loss in Q2

Telecom operator, Bharti Airtel Ltd (Airtel), on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹23,045 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, as compared to a net profit of ₹119 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, consolidated revenue in the July-September quarter grew by 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹21,131 crore, as against ₹20,148 crore in the same period last year.

The Sunil Bharti-owned company had delayed the announcement of the results from the earlier date of October 29, due to the ongoing issue on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), post the order from the Supreme Court.

On October 24, the Supreme Court delivered a judgement in relation to a long outstanding industry-wide case upholding the view considered by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in respect of the definition of AGR.

The judgement had significant financial implications for the company, Airtel said, adding that it was hopeful of relief and in the absence of the same, has provided for an additional amount aggregating ₹28,450 crore as a charge for the quarter (comprising of principal of ₹6,164 crore, interest of ₹12,219 crore, penalty of ₹3,760 crore, and interest on penalty of ₹6,307 crore) with respect to the licence fee as estimated based on the Court judgement, and spectrum usage charges (SUC) as estimated based on the definition of AGR.

“Despite being a seasonally weak quarter, we witnessed positive revenue growth in the second quarter on the back of various initiatives aimed at providing superior differential services through our Thanks platform. We continue to witness strong data traffic growth of around 81 per cent YoY and added around 8-million 4G customers on our network during the quarter,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, India & South Asia, said.

“On the AGR verdict of the Supreme Court, we continue to engage with the government and are evaluating various options available to us. We are hopeful that the government will take a considerate view in this matter, given the fragile state of the industry,” he added.