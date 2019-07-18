BHEL bags ₹750-cr order from NTPC-Railways JV

State-run BHEL has bagged a ₹750 crore order from a joint venture firm of NTPC and Indian Railways for supply of emission control equipment.

The order involves supply and installation of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system at 4x250 MW Nabinagar project of BRBCL in Bihar, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said in a statement.

“Amidst stiff competitive bidding, BHEL has won an order for emission control equipment from Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL), a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and Indian Railways, valued at about ₹750 crore,” it said.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, civil works, supply, erection and commissioning of wet FGD system along with auxiliaries including limestone and gypsum handling system and wet stack on full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, the company said.

“BHEL has been a major player in this area for over a decade and was one of the earliest entrants in the Indian market for emission control equipment, having successfully executed FGD system at Tata Power’s Trombay Unit 8 in 2008. With this order, BHEL is presently executing FGD systems for 27 units of NTPC and its JVs,” it said.

BHEL has contracted FGD orders for 41 units from various customers till date, it added.