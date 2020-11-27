BHEL sets new record of manufacturing India’s highest-rated auto transformer

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Friday said it has set a new record by successfully manufacturing and testing India’s highest-rated auto transformer.
“BHEL has successfully manufactured and tested (short circuit) India’s highest rating auto transformer at the National High Power Test Laboratory (NHPTL) at Bina in Madhya Pradesh,” it said in a statement. This is a new benchmark in the global transformer industry, according to the statement.
Short circuit test is the most stringent, special type test for power transformers, which is conducted to prove the adequacy for power transformers to withstand abnormal conditions of short circuit to ensure reliability during their operations in the field.
Incidentally, this is BHEL’s 21 400 kV class transformer, which has successfully passed the short circuit test, indicating the company’s prowess in the sector.
The 500 MVA 400/220/33 kV auto transformer has been designed and manufactured at BHEL’s Bhopal plant for UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. These high rating transformers play a crucial role in bulk power transmission to load centres and bigger cities.
BHEL is the largest manufacturer of power transformers in India and a pioneer in the indigenous development of higher rating and specialised transformers, with voltage levels going up to 1,200 kV class.
The engineering firm’s transformer plant in Bhopal has a world-class, state-of-the-art facility, which is at par with its global peers and is fully equipped to meet the expectations of utilities in India as well as abroad in the entire range of power transformers and shunt reactors.
