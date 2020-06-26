BIG FM enters live web radio space

BIG FM will be foraying into the live web radio space through the launch of Big Radio Online (BRO).

The digital offering sees the network take the next step towards becoming a platform-agnostic audio entertainment company, it said in a statement.

BRO follows the relaunch of Bigfmindia.com as an ‘OTT-esque website’, the introduction of the advertising platform Buyadsonbigfm.com and its recent digital content syndication with many global audio streaming platform for its select marquee properties, it added.

The BRO line-up caters primarily to the Hindi-speaking market.

“BRO is an important milestone in our journey as a radio network towards evolving into an audio entertainment company. In the ‘new normal’, digital audio will be an integral part of FM radio, and the attempt is to leverage our strength in local insights, local influencers and storytelling to cater to the emerging new audience and maximize the true potential of radio and digital to the maximum,” said Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd.

The radio station has been making efforts towards being a ‘complete audio entertainment platform’, he added.