Online grocery delivery firm Innovative Retail Concepts, which operates as BigBasket, has posted a higher loss of Rs 1,535 crore in 2022-23, according to details shared by Tofler.

Tofler said the loss increased by 89 per cent, implying the company had posted a loss of around Rs 812 crore in 2021-22.

The company's revenue increased by 5 per cent to Rs 7,462 crore.

"The company further reported a net loss of Rs 1,535 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 89 per cent increase from the last financial year. Total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 8,998 crore," the report said.

BigBasket declined to comment on the report.