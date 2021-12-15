Companies

BIGBLOC board approves JV with Thailand’s SCG

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 15, 2021

BIGBLOC to hold 52 per cent and SCG to hold 48 per cent stake in the new entity

Concrete brick and block manufacturing company, BIGBLOC Construction will enter into a joint venture with SCG International India Corporation of Thailand for “expansion of business operations’.

SCG or Siam Cement Group is the largest and oldest cement and building material company in Thailand and South East Asia since 1913.The group is diversified into three core businesses — cement-building materials business, chemicals business and packaging business. It’s the second largest company in Thailand.

The joint venture with BIGBLOC will see the setting up of a new entity, with the latter holding 52 per cent and SCG having 48 per cent stake, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The Board of BIGBLOC had approved the JV on December 14.

Published on December 15, 2021

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
alliance and joint venture
