BioAsia 2024, the annual flagship life sciences and health tech event of Telangana Government, has named Flanders Investment & Trade as its international regional partner

Flanders is a vibrant and dynamic region of Belgium, and Lifescienes & Health sector is one of the focus sectors for the region. The region stands first within European Union for clinical trial procedure speed and biotech market capitalisation, 2nd pharma and biotech patent applications per capita and for pharma and biotech patent applications per capita.

Flanders had participated in BioAsia last year to explore multiple opportunities in the Life Sciences sector aimed at Vaccines and mRNA technological platforms, Immunotherapy, Life Sciences university partnership and Cluster-to-Cluster collaborations

At BioAsia 2024, Flanders Investment & Trade will bring a key delegation of senior officials from Flanders and participate in multiple B2B, G2B, and other meetings. Under the partnership, so far multiple actions have been taken to promote trade tie-ups between both regions. A task force with members including industry, academia, and Government from both sides was formed to discuss and implement the partnership.

“While Telangana has emerged as a thriving hub for the life sciences industry, boasting a robust ecosystem that spans pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical research, Flanders, with its rich history in scientific research and technological innovation, complements our strengths and offers a wealth of expertise,” D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries and IT, Government of Telangana said in a release.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, Govt of Telangana said: “This partnership will open avenues for collaborative investments, joint ventures, and the establishment of research and development centers.’‘

BioAsia 2024 is all set to be held between 26th to 28th February 2024 in Hyderabad.