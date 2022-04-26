Biocon Biologics bags $90 million contract from Malaysia govt

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon , today announced that its Malaysian arm Biocon Sdn. Bhd. has been awarded a three-year contract, valued at $90 million (MYR 375 million), for its recombinant human insulin brand Insugen, by the Ministry of Health (MoH), Malaysia.

Biocon Sdn. Bhd, a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics in Malaysia, will manufacture and supply its range of insulins to its partner Duopharma Marketing Sdn. Bhd, a subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech, a leading pharmaceutical & biotech company in Malaysia. Biocon Biologics’ Insugen formulations will be available to patients at all Ministry of Health hospitals, district health offices and health clinics.

Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer, Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics, said, “We are pleased to renew our commitment to provide affordable access to our recombinant human insulin for people with diabetes in Malaysia through this new government contract. This will enable us to serve over 400,000 people with diabetes using recombinant human insulin, helping the government in its journey towards equitable access to diabetes care.”

The rh-Insulin formulations, Insugen-R, Insugen-N and Insugen-30/70, are manufactured at Biocon Sdn. Bhd.’s Johor facility and have been approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Malaysia. Biocon Biologics has created a Center of Excellence (CoE) for insulins in Malaysia with end-to-end capabilities to manufacture a broad portfolio of regular, basal and rapid insulins.

The state-of-the-art insulins facility in Johor, is the first and only biopharmaceutical sterile injectables facility in Malaysia to receive US. FDA and EMA approval, the company said in a press release. As a leading global insulins player, Biocon Biologics said it has provided over 2.75 billion doses of rh-Insulin to patients across the world.