Biocon Biologics joins Cancer Access Partnership to offer life- saving treatment

Biocon Biologics Ltd has joined a growing list of companies in the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP), which currently includes Novartis, Pfizer, and Viatris.

The Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and the American Cancer Society (ACS) recently announced the expansion of the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP) to further increase access to life-saving cancer treatments in low-and middle-income countries in Africa and Asia.

The announcement was made alongside the launch of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) new Global Breast Cancer Initiative, which aims to bring together partners to reduce global breast cancer mortality by 2.5 per cent annually, thereby averting 2.5 million breast cancer deaths globally between 2020 and 2040.

The expanded partnership will make 26 medications in 39 formulations affordable to low- and middle-income countries across Africa and Asia, including key chemotherapies, hormonal therapies, biologics, and supportive therapies essential for the treatment of 30 cancers, including breast cancer.

The agreements will provide access to 25 regimens for the treatment of breast cancer — which is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer globally — and has the potential to generate an expected overall savings of 60 per cent on purchased medications for governments.

"This expanded partnership takes us another step closer to ensuring that the same cancer treatments are available to patients no matter where they live,” stated Dr Iain Barton, CEO of CHAI.

The addition of Biocon Biologics to the partnership, along with an expanded portfolio of biosimilars from Pfizer, will enable access to best therapies that are currently out-of-reach for patients in low- and middle-income countries. The agreements will enable access to high quality trastuzumab, rituximab, and pegfilgrastim biosimilars in addition to previously available biosimilar filgrastim from Novartis.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics said, "We are pleased to collaborate with CHAI and ACS for their Cancer Access Partnership (CAP) for patients in Sub-Saharan Africa & Asia. Biocon Biologics is committed to expand access to affordable biologics in LMICs through strategic partnerships with global health organisations. Through CAP, our products will support global efforts directed at expanding therapy options available to healthcare systems in several Asian and African countries for advancing the fight against cancer. This partnership further strengthens our resolve to address unmet patient needs for high quality, affordable biosimilars for cancer, like bTrastuzumab and bPegfilgrastim.”