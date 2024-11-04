Biocon is maintaining its previous guidance of around $75 to $100 million for both biologics and generics. A significant portion of the capex cycle for generics is nearing completion, and over the next couple of years, the company plans to finalise all ongoing projects. This year is particularly critical, as all the injectable facilities are set to be commissioned by the end of the fiscal year, along with the expansions of the fermentation and peptide facilities, which will also be completed this year.