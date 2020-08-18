Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19

Print your vegetarian squid
Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Monday night that she has tested positive for Covid-19.
“I have added to the covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way,” the 67-year-old biotechnology industry veteran said in a tweet.
Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend.”
As of August 17 evening, cumulatively 2,33,283 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 4,062 deaths and 1,48,562 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.
Bengaluru urban district tops the list of Covid-19 cases, with a total of 91,864 infections so far.
Out of 6,317 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday, 2,053 cases ere from Bengaluru urban alone.
