Bira 91, a premium beer company, has raised $70 million in Series D funding, in a round led by Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings.

The funds will be deployed to expand production capacity by commissioning new breweries and expanding its existing facilities. The capital will also be utilised to increase the company’s distribution footprint across the country and internationally, and further bolster Bira 91’s product development and innovation capabilities.

With this round, Kirin’s shareholding in the company rises to nearly 20 per cent from 10 per cent earlier. So far, Bira 91 has raised $200 million from various investors including Sequoia Capital India, Kirin Holdings, and Sofina.

Hiromasa Honda, Managing Director, Kirin Holdings Singapore, said, “We believe that Bira 91 has the potential to premiumise Indian beer through innovation by brewing the highest quality products for the country’s consumers. We also believe that over the long term, Bira 91 has the potential to break out internationally as a global brand.”

Carbon-neutral beer company

Bira 91 recently announced its goal to become the country’s first carbon-neutral beer company and has formed the B9-Kirin Center for sustainable growth based out of its New Delhi headquarters.

Ankur Jain, CEO, and Founder of B9 Beverages said, “Our intent to create a brand ‘Imagined in India for the world’ with a strong, world-class manufacturing base in India has accelerated tremendously because of our partnership with Kirin. As we look forward to driving strong growth in revenue, market share, and profitability over the next few decades, we are excited to deepen this long-term partnership further.”

The company launched in 2015 has a portfolio of 10 diverse flavours in its portfolio, along with many seasonal beers released in its tap rooms. The company recently announced an acquisition of the largest beer-pub chain in the country — The Beer Café. The company has a presence across 550 towns in 18 countries across the globe.

