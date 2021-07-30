Birla Corp arm completes acquisition of AAA Resources

Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday said that its wholly owned subsidiary - RCCPL Private Ltd has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of AAA Resources Private Ltd.

Further to the acquisition, AAA Resources would become a wholly owned subsidiary of RCCPL and a step down subsidiary of Birla Corporation, the company said in a notification to stock exchanges.

AAA Resources, which had a turnover of around ₹33 lakh as on March 31, 2021, is into mining and renewable power. The acquisition would give the company access to mineral concession and renewable power held by the acquired entity, it said.