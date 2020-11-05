Companies

Birla Corporation net profit rises 87 per cent in Q2

PTI Kolkata | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Post-tax profit of Birla Corporation, the flagship company of M P Birla group increased 87 per cent at Rs 166.62 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 88.34 crore in the similar previous period.

A spokesperson on Thursday said that revenue of the company increased 1.7 per cent at Rs 1,675.41 crore as against Rs 1,646.73 crore in the similar period previous year.

The company said that the good performance had been due to cost rationalization and recovery in demand in key markets.

Birla Corporation had also reduced its discretionary spending such as advertising and marketing expenditure, it said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 05, 2020
Quarterly Results
Birla Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.