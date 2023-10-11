Private equity company Blackstone has held preliminary discussions with Walt Disney to acquire a stake in the Indian arm of the entertainment firm, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Blackstone is the latest suitor for Disney's assets in the hyper-competitive Indian market, where it has been exploring a sale or a joint venture partner for the digital and TV business.

Also read: Cricket World Cup expected to bring ₹3,500 crore in ad revenues to Disney Star

Blackstone and Disney declined to comment.

The Economic Times first reported the talks earlier on Wednesday.