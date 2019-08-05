Blaming PE investor is a case of misplaced witch hunting, says Partner at Everstone Capital Advisors

In his letter to the Board and employees of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDE), which circulated soon after he went missing last Monday, Chairman & Managing Director V G Siddhartha said, he could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity (PE) partners forcing him to buy back shares.

In an interview with BusinessLine, P M Devaiah, Partner & Group General Counsel at Everstone Capital Advisors says blaming one’s PE investor is a case of misplaced witch hunting.

V G Siddhartha’s suicide has cast a murky shadow over the role of PE firms in an entrepreneur’s life. What’s your take as a PE professional?

Social media has gone berserk on the issue. While a few points may merit attention, most are emotional and lack substance. Regulators, lenders, government and PE investors have emerged as the villains on the block by a unilateral proclamation of the citizens. A Mumbai newspaper headline screamed “PE firm KKR took VG Siddhartha’s life by demanding 25% returns”, as a PE professional, I think this is an unfortunate and irresponsible summation. Both CDE and KKR, I am sure have negotiated terms of engagement in mutual consultation with advice from their respective counsels and inked the terms of engagement. To complain of negotiated terms post facto is like an inefficient carpenter blaming his tools. I am sure no one forced CDE to seek PE funding.

At what point or circumstances in the investment life cycle does a PE firm start putting pressure on an entrepreneur to start buying back shares of his company from the PE firm?

This bogey of PE investors’ pressure is a misplaced excuse and a classic example of “crying wolf” by few entrepreneurs who seek to find an excuse to renegotiate agreed terms. PE funds have limited time horizon to return investments to their investors and cannot hold on to a portfolio in perpetuity. As a result, most PE investments will have a mutually agreed “exit waterfall” which is a pre-agreed way a PE investor could sell its investment in a time bound manner. Promoter buy back is one among the various such exit mechanisms and not the only one to complain about. Entrepreneurs have all the freedom not to agree to such terms.

What is the code of conduct followed by PE firms to recover their investment when the company they have invested in is in the doldrums?

Unlike a loan, equity is not recovered but sold. The terms of investment by a PE firm and a recipient company is preceded by protracted diligence and negotiations. Sometimes, the pre-investment negotiations run into months and years. What happens when a company that has received PE is in the doldrums depends on various facts and circumstances. Some are rehabilitated, some undergo restructuring, some PE firms do further rounds of investments where there is potential for growth and entrepreneurs enjoy the confidence of the investors. It’s not uncommon for investors to write off investments if the business has genuinely not done well. In some situations, when the bad situation is due to mismanagement or fraud then the law takes its course.

Don’t you think that in this case, the PE firms are also partly responsible for driving him to commit suicide?

By VG Siddhartha’s own admission in his letter dated 27th July 2019 to the Board, he has confirmed his assets outweigh his liabilities. Senseless, negative attribution is easy. Private Equity is one of the most compliant capital pooling and deployment businesses which bring about global best practices to companies. Intense anti-money laundering compliances, anti-bribery codes, environmental and social practices to name a few are the pre-requisites followed by institutional investors. VG Siddhartha was not a light weight but a seasoned business man with best in class resources at his disposal. Is it fair to blame the government, regulators, lenders and finally the private equity investors as being responsible for the extreme step he has taken? Economic downturn is a global issue that affects everyone. Why should PE firms be blamed for the unintended consequences of his entrepreneurship?

In this case, why didn’t the PE firm V G Siddhartha referred to in his letter not step in and act before it was too late, to reverse the fortunes of the company?

I have no knowledge of the terms of their engagement. These decisions are taken by the Company, the shareholders and the Board. Siddhartha is the captain of his ship. It is his journey and rest are his crew. He chose to jump into the sea instead of steering the ship to safety as a captain. If the contents of the press release dated 30th July 2019 by the Income Tax department is to be believed, how can investors help and why should they?

What are the basic rules that entrepreneurs must follow to avoid a deep debt situation or filing for bankruptcy?

This is a question to which I cannot give a straight answer. Moreover, CDE was not even a bankruptcy case since its assets outweighed its liabilities as confirmed by V G Siddhartha himself. Good governance, well planned leverage regime, avoidance of diversion of funds, avoidance of needless expansions particularly into non-core areas could all be the approaches to avoid bankruptcy. Blaming your environment, your investors and all others is certainly not the solution, in my view.