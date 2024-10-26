BluJ Aero, a player in clean technology, showcased a prototype of its Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft in a live flight at Nadergul Airfield near here.

It is being claimed as the country’s first Hydrogen-Electric VTOL, advancing autonomous and zero-emission regional air mobility by the company.

BluJ Aero is actively developing a defence variant of the aircraft for high-altitude, multi-utility use cases, including relief and supply missions in remote and challenging environments, according to a release.

BluJ Aero is supported by leading venture capital firms, including Endiya Partners, Ideaspring Capital, and Rainmatter Capital by Zerodha.

“These aircrafts have fantastic potential to disrupt the regional air mobility market. They are aligned with the Make in India for the World initiative that Ideaspring Capital believes in and demonstrates our nation’s capability to lead in advanced aviation technology,’‘ Naganand Doraswamy Managing Partner and Founder, Ideaspring Capital said.

