BluSmart, an eMobility ride-hailing service and EV Charging Infrastructure network, announced the launch of its ‘BluSmart Charge’ App on Google play store and Apple App store.

Set to make charging available across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, BluSmart Charge App caters to all EV users, including fleet operators and individuals, providing convenience and meeting diverse EV customer needs. Alongside the charge app launch, BluSmart also expanded its charging infrastructure network and opened its 50th EV charging hub.

BluSmart’s EV Charging hubs, comprising underground and open charging facilities, span over 1.8 million sq. ft. area with over 5,000 (fast and slow) EV charging stations powered by green source. Located in prime real estate areas such as malls, corporate parks, and metro stations, these hubs offer superior design, minimal car queuing, and industry-leading capacity utilization of 25 per cent, said the company.

Tushar Garg, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart Charge said, “As we expand our footprint, the magnitude and density of the EV charging infrastructure is crucial to make charging easily available. India is undergoing an eMobility transition and BluSmart’s deep network of world-class infrastructure and well-equipped charging hubs will contribute to the rapid adoption and ease of access to charging stations.”

The BluSmart Charge App embodies the ARC promise - Accessible, Reliable and Convenient charging for all and the key features include enhanced charger discovery, unified app experience, seamless payment integration, digitized entry and exit and centralized fleet management system, said the company.

