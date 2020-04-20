BMW Group India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away

BMW Group India President and Chief Executive Officer Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday, according to media reports.

He had succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

Singh had been appointed as the CEO and President of the auto giant’s India wing in June 2019 officially taking over the position from August 1 2019.

Prior to BMW India, Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh who had over 25 years of experience holding multiple leadership positions in auto and other industries was the Global President at Royal Enfield. He had quit Royal Enfield in January 2019 to pursue opportunities outside owing to personal commitments, according to an official statement.

Before his stint as the Royal Enfield global president, he had worked with Unilever India. Singh had graduated from Delhi University. He had an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

The news of the BMW India boss’ demise follows another major loss faced by the company earlier this month. BMW Group India's Sales Director Mihir Dayal (40) had passed away on April 7 following a long battle with cancer.