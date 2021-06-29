Companies

Boeing's next airplane likely to be delayed by FAA concerns

PTI Washington | Updated on June 29, 2021

The company’s shares have fallen shares have fallen more than 3.5%

Federal regulators have indicated they likely won't certify Boeing's next airliner until 2023 because of questions about changes the aircraft manufacturer is making in software and hardware on a new version of the two-aisle 777 jet.

The Federal Aviation Administration's concerns are just the latest setback for Boeing, which originally predicted that the plane would enter airline service in 2020.

Boeing shares fell more than 3.5% on Monday afternoon.

An FAA official listed 11 concerns in a May 13 letter to Boeing that surfaced over the weekend. Among them: a December 8 flight in which the plane's nose turned up or down without pilots directing it to do so.

Another Boeing plane, the 737 Max, suffered two fatal crashes after an automated system on the plane pushed the nose down, and pilots were unable to regain control. Boeing had to overhaul the system.

The FAA official, Ian Won, the acting manager for safety at the agency's Boeing oversight office, said FAA is also concerned that late changes Boeing proposes to software and hardware on the 777X could introduce new, inadvertent problems.

“Based on our assessment, the FAA considers that the aircraft is not yet ready,” he told the company. Won said the FAA might have to increase the number of test flights.

The letter to Boeing was first reported by the Seattle Times.

Published on June 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

airlines and aviation
Boeing India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.