bp has appointed Kartikeya Dube as the Head of Country (HoC), bp India, replacing Sashi Mukundan, who has led the oil and gas major’s India operations for the last 15 years.

Dube, a chartered accountant by training, will take over as the HoC for India and Senior Vice-President, gas and low carbon for India, with effect from July 1, 2024.

Mukandan, who has been with bp for over 42 years, will retire from the top job and will ensure a seamless transition for Dube.

“Kartikeya has a track record of building diverse teams and leading collaborations across businesses and disciplines in support of bp’s growth plans. I am confident that he will lead bp India to greater heights as we demonstrate bp’s commitment to supporting India’s ambition to be energy independent while creating additional growth opportunities both for bp and India,” Mukandan said.

Dube, who started his professional career with EY before joining bp, has experience in business development, investment cases, finance, business transformation, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), risk management, debt, procurement, government affairs, and advocacy.

In the more than 20 years that he has spent with bp, Dube has held senior roles in finance, commercial and business transformation in India, Singapore and the UK.

Last year, he was named Vice-President of Group Investor Relations in bp’s head office in London. He was closely involved in setting up bp joint ventures with Reliance Industries (RIL) in India. From 2020 until 2023, he was the CFO for Jio-bp (bp’s mobility joint venture with RIL in India).

“Now, more than ever, it is a very exciting time for India. We are proud to be associated with India’s energy journey for more than a century, and to have a strong and valuable partnership with Reliance Industries that helps us deliver real value to customers. India is a crucial part of bp’s strategy as we pivot to being an integrated energy company and support the country’s aspiration for energy independence by 2047. I am excited to be taking forward our growth plans in India and build on the legacy created by Sashi Mukundan and the bp India team,” Dube said on his elevation to the top job.

Commenting on bp’s operations in India, Mukandan said “From seeing the beginnings of our gas business go to heights of excellence jointly with Reliance Industries, producing natural gas from our KG basin block, which at peak production of 30 million standard cubic meters per day (mscmd) will supply 15 per cent of India’s gas demand; to Jio-bp which is helping meet India’s fast-growing demand for transport fuels and EV charging while providing employment to thousands across India.”