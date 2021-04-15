BPCL-Kochi refinery ships first consignment of acrylic acid to Gujarat, Maharashtra

The first parcel of the Niche Petrochemicals produced in the new Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited was flagged off from Kochi Refinery.

This marks a milestone in the petrochemical sector of the country since niche petrochemicals are being produced and marketed in ‘world scale economic size capacity’ for the first time in the country.

The first parcels of Acrylic Acid is transported in ISO Containers to Gujarat and Maharashtra for different industries.

Vijayagopal, Director (Finance), said that this petrochemical initiative would go a long way in helping the country to narrow down the demand gap for niche petrochemicals. “Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at BPCL Kochi Refinery marks the first major endeavour in India, either in public or private sector, to produce niche petrochemicals which are being predominantly imported to the country. The complex will result in savings of ₹4,000 crore of valuable foreign exchange,” he said.

Petrochem products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery in February with an investment of approximately ₹6,000 crore. The complex utilises 250,000 mtpa of Propylene and produce 180,000 mtpa Butyl Acrylate, 10,000 mtpa 2 Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate, 47,000 mtpa Acrylic Acid, 47,000 mtpa 2 Ethyl Hexanol and 38,000 mtpa Normal Butanol.

The acrylic acid unit is the largest single train unit in the world (160,000 mtpa). Both Acrylic Acid and Acrylates units are first in the country.

Technology for these products has been sourced from reputed international licensors such as Air Liquide Global E & C solutions, Germany, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Japan & Johnson Matthey Davy Process Technologies, United Kingdom. These products find use in the industry segments of paints, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, construction industry, Super Absorbent polymer, etc.