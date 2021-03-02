Companies

BPCL to sign 15-year offtake agreement with Numaligarh refinery

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 02, 2021

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will sign a 15-year offtake agreement with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd to source its products after selling the 61 .65% stake in the Assam-based refinery to a consortium of Oil India Limited, Engineers India Ltd and to Assam government for ₹9,876 crore.

“The offtake agreement will be for the entire production of NRL such as diesel, petrol and LPG at existing level of capacity,” N Vijayagopal, Director (Finance), BPCL told media persons on Tuesday.

NRL runs a 3 million tonne (mt) capacity refinery at Numaligarh in Assam.

The Centre has decided to hive off NRL ahead of the planned privatisation of BPCL.

A major portion of the proceeds from NRL stake sale will be used to pay dividend to shareholders, Vijayagopal said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 02, 2021
refineries
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.