Brakes India, a manufacturer of braking systems, and ADVICS, an AISIN Group company and Japan’s leading premium brake system supplier, plan to form a joint venture to design, develop and manufacture advanced braking products for the Indian light vehicle market.

The proposed 51:49 JV will establish a greenfield project to manufacture the products. A total investment of ₹500 crore has been planned and the proposed unit will invest about 300 people over the next few years, according to a statement.

“Looking at the growth of hybrid and battery electric vehicles (HEV/BEVs) in India and the increased demand for autonomous driving features, it is imperative for us to bring superior offerings to our customers. Our investments in R&D and localisation combined with the proven global technology of ADVICS will accelerate the adoption of these advanced braking systems,” said Vasudevan K, President-Light Vehicles, Brakes India. The joint venture arm will focus on developing advanced braking products in a phased manner for the Indian market, of which Electronic Stability Control (ESC) will be among the initial products to be rolled out. To begin with, the products manufactured at the JV company will be supplied to the Indian Light Vehicle market through the parent companies. “We believe the partnership shall bring operational synergies by integrating the strengths of both companies and further reinforcing the safety offerings for Indian customers and consumers,” Keizo Oda, Chief India Officer, ADVICS.