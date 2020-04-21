Brands driving digital campaigns to increase consumer engagement

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
As India is witnessing an extended shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, prominent brands, including BookMyShow, Ferns and Petals, among others, have bolstered their digital engagement to cheer the customers. From redesigning logos to driving digital campaigns, brands are adapting to the situation by driving sensitive campaigns to keep consumers’ spirits up and alive.
Some of the campaigns run by popular brands include
Fevicreate, a platform by Pidilite industries has partnered with Momspresso, UGC platform to launch an initiative #IndiaCraftingMemories on Instagram that aims to spur families on to create memories with their kids through fun crafting activities while families are homebound.
Movie and events ticketing platform BookMyShow, in partnership with artist management company Big Bad Wolf Entertainment, has launched ‘Live from HQ’ platform to provide users with the experience of live events at the comfort of their homes.
An e-gifting platform GyFTR is redefining the ways of gifting with the help of technology as it sees a hike in the sale of e-gift vouchers which suggests that personalized and digigifting is the key to happiness that can be achieved while social distancing, as per the company’s official release.
On the other hand, gifting platform Ferns and Petals has come up with 'contactless' ways of sending messages to loved ones on their special days via technology like personalized e- greetings, online gigs, among others.
Vistaprint India, an e-commerce platform for custom printing services has unveiled Covid-19 templates and face masks on its website; aims to spread awareness about the pandemic. The products can be utilized by individuals or companies looking to inform their closed circle and customers or employees about the pandemic.
