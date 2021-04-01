Brands get funny on April Fools’ Day with engaging gags

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Volkswagen’s April Fools’ Day prank of rebranding itself as ‘Voltswagen’ in the US may have skidded off the roads after leaking three days before the actual date, but India’s largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart and global mobility platform Ola struck gold with their pranks on April 1, with foolproof teasers a day earlier.
“What flies on the road and drives in the air? Find out tomorrow!” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola on Wednesday along with a slow motion video of a batmobile-look alike that garnered 9.4K views, 519 likes, 57 retweets and 42 responses. Aggarwal kept the suspense going until a little past noon on April 1, when he tweeted, “Excited to unveil the world’s first and only fully autonomous electric flying car. The Ola AirPro. Ab har family bharegi udaan. Test flights now at OlaAirPro #TheFutureIsHere.”
Ola is an old pro at gags. In 2019, its mobile restroom video on April Fools’ Day went viral on social media. But the prank turned out to be real as Ola announced a nationwide crowd-funding campaign to build toilets for over 20,000 people across India in partnership with Gramalaya.
After being quiet last year, when the world was grappling with the deadly pandemic, marketers are back in full form this year with engaging gags and spoofs.
Flipkart sent out an April Fools’ Day teaser tweet late last night, proclaiming: “The future is here. We now accept Bitcoin as a convenient mode of payment. Update your app now.” Three hours later Flipkart followed up with a reply to its teaser tweet: “Bitcoin Supercoin*Oops with a winky emoji #AprilFoolsDay.”
Sleep and home solutions brand Wakefit teamed up with well-known prankster Cyrus Broacha noted for his Bakra show to pull gags on auto-walas. He would accost them on the street and he tries to load a Wakefit mattress into their vehicles promising to pay double fare. A host of brands tied people up in knots over their matchmaking pranks. Upskilling platform Scaler sent out a press release stating it had acquired FAANGShaadi.com, a premium matrimonial website exclusively for software engineers working with top tech companies (FAANG – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google).
Food delivery platform Zomato introduced Foodiebae, a dating app that promises to find the bhatura to your chole, the pav to your bhaji. It may be recalled that Zomato started off as FoodieBay.com and later rebranded to Zomato.
Zolo, a co-living spaces provider, launched a fake matchmaking service ‘Zinder’ for its residents which promises them one match a day with 62 per cent success rate at finding the right one.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...