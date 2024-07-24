Disney Consumer Products has inked 25 brand partnerships for Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, which is releasing on July 26. These brands include Adidas, boAt, Coca-Cola, Myntra, Nestle Polo, The Souled Store, and Wrogn, among others.

Priya Nijhara, Director, Disney Consumer Products, India, said, “Deadpool’s refreshing charisma and irreverent humour has amassed formidable fandom in India, particularly with the Gen Z audience. This reflects Marvel’s enduring relevance today and fuels our excitement as we join forces with exceptional brands to roll out an expansive line of Deadpool & Wolverine themed products in celebration of the movie release.”

Coca-Cola has launched limited-edition cans and bottles featuring Deadpool & Wolverine, besides other superheroes from across the Marvel universe. Nestle’s Polo has launched three limited edition packs embodying Deadpool’s signature colours that consumers can scan for a chance to win branded merchandise.

While boAt has curated a themed audiowear collection, Belkin is set to introduce a portable wireless power bank with seamless charging and a built-in stand Also, Titan has launched eyewear and fashion accessories through Titan Eye+ and Fastrack respectively, incorporating the film’s signature colours and elements.

Apparel brands that have tied up for brand associations include Wrogn, the Souled Store, Bonkers Corner, Free Authority, Brand Studio Lifestyle, Myntra, Max Fashion, Pantaloons and WYM. Reliance has also launched an extensive line-up through its sub-brands (Yousta, Azorte and Reliance Trends), offering everything from t-shirts and jackets to denims.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will be released in India on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.