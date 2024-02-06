Unveiling its new showroom at Sydney, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has become the first Indian International jewellery brand to begin operations in Australia.

The new showroom, which was in Harris Park within the Little India Precinct of Sydney, was inaugurated by renowned Australian Cricketer Brett Lee.

The showroom marks Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ expansion into the 13th country of operations. Currently, the brand has an extensive retail presence of over 340 showrooms spread across India, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, KSA, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, the USA, the UK, Canada and Australia.

Malabar Group Chairman, M.P Ahammed said, “This is a proud moment for us as the first Indian International jewellery retailer to begin operations in Australia. We have been a strong proponent of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’, showcasing the artistry of Indian jewellery on a global stage and expanding into Australia is another testimony of our commitment to this initiative.”

With an extensive collection of jewellery in 18K, 22K gold and diamonds, the showroom will showcase over 30,000 designs across bridal wear, daily wear and occasional wear.

With a large diaspora of immigrants from the Indian Sub-continent, the jewellery sector in Australia remains a largely untapped one. Marking a significant shift in the country’s jewellery landscape, we aim to leverage our experience of over 30 years to bring forth an exceptional array of gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery, said Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan, which involves strengthening their retail presence in existing regions with more showroom launches, as well as charting their expansion into new countries such as South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand, he added.

