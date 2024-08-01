Bridgestone India has launched a first-of-its-kind complimentary tyre refilling and maintenance service for its Turanza 6i tyres. This innovative service, already available in Japan, has been started in Pune.

The complimentary 100 km check-up service, offered after the initial fitment of Bridgestone Turanza 6i tyres, aims to ensure optimal tyre performance, longevity, and the premium comfort ride experience promised by Turanza 6i. This service, which was launched in Pune and started with limited dealers, will gradually extend to other markets and dealers across India.

Bridgestone is upgrading equipment for participating dealers to facilitate this service, ensuring they are fully equipped to provide this advanced maintenance service. Customers will receive text message reminders to avail themselves of this service. The 100 km check-up includes an air pressure recheck, torque adjustment, alignment, balancing, and vibration reduction, enhancing overall tyre performance after the first hundred kilometres of driving.

“We are committed towards giving our customers a superior driving experience and the introduction of this complimentary 100 Km check-up service for our Turanza 6i customers is a step in this direction. This is an industry first of its kind service and reinforces our commitment to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and tyre performance. This service will not only enhance the overall driving experience but also extend the life of the tyres thereby giving higher value to our customers. I am sure that the Pune initiative will be a resounding success. We will be extending this initiative to other markets in a phased manner.” said Rajarshi Moitra, Chief Commercial Officer, Bridgestone India.

