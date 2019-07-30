British apparel brand Superdry to launch India e-comm site

British fashion brand Superdry will be adopting an omni-channel retail strategy as it plans to launch its India website mid-August. The company’s products are already sold across several key e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio and Amazon.

The brand, which entered India in 2012 through a long-term distribution agreement with Reliance Brands, has been witnessing high double-digit growth. Manu Sharma, Business Head, Superdry India, said the India website is aimed at providing a seamlessly integrated omni-channel experience to consumers.

“The Superdry India website will have over 4,000 options and this will enable consumers to shop from a more diverse range of products,” he said. “We expect 7-10 per cent of our topline sales in the coming year to come from the site. The key drivers will be our best-selling products such as t-shirts and shirts.”

The British clothing brand is known for its vintage Americana styling with Japanese-inspired graphics.

Offline expansion

Besides stepping up its digital presence, the brand is aggressively expanding its offline presence. Currently, Superdry is sold through exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) as well as shop-in-shops in the country.

“Currently, we have 35 EBOs and aim to open 30 more over two years across India. We are present in all the major cities as well as smaller cities in the form of shop-in-shop stores,” Sharma said.

The brand is also entering newer categories. Recently, it introduced the athleisure apparel range in India through its sub-brand SuperdrySport. “Last year, we opened an exclusive SuperdrySport standalone store in Delhi and plan to open the next one in Bengaluru. We have at least 10 SuperdrySport standalone stores planned for the coming year,” Sharma added.

The company is also launching its personal care product range which includes perfumes and body sprays and a performance grooming collection aimed at fitness enthusiasts.