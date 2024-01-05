Brookfield Asset Management will acquire the Indian business of American Tower Corporation for an enterprise value of ₹16,500 crore (around $2 billion).

The acquisition is being done by Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT), an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, an announcement said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024. ATC India has a portfolio of around 78,000 sites across India. The acquired sites are expected to diversify DIT’s revenues and increase touch points with all mobile network operators in India.

This will be Brookfield’s third acquisition in the Indian telecommunications space. In 2022, it acquired a portfolio of 5,000 indoor business solution sites and small cell sites, which advances the rollout of 5G and enables telecom operators to extend their coverage capacity in difficult-to-access and dense areas.

Brookfield already has a portfolio of roughly 175,000 towers that were acquired in 2020 from Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings. ATC India will be included in DIT, which includes the existing telecommunications assets.

The acquisition would expand and enhance Brookfield’s existing telecom portfolio in India, said Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, India & Middle East, adding that it would enable it to offer a broader array of solutions for its customers and partners. “Through strategic acquisitions like ATC India, we remain deeply committed to empowering digital connectivity and transforming the telecom infrastructure landscape across the region,” he added.

In India, Brookfield has approximately $25 billion in assets under management across Infrastructure, Real Estate, Renewable Power & Transition, and Private Equity.